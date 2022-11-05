PTI protesters detained, face shelling as police stop them from marching on red zone

As the Karachi chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held protests in various areas of the city on the second day on Friday after the assassination attempt on the party chief Imran Khan, situation turned unruly on Sharea Faisal where police used shelling and detained several of the party’s workers.

It was reported that supporters of the PTI arrived at the party headquarters, Insaf House, on Sharea Faisal to hold a demonstration against the attack on Khan. The protest created a severe traffic jam on the thoroughfare near Nursery.

The protesters then started march towards the Red Zone. However, a heavy contingent of police near the Regent Plaza stopped them and tried to hold talks with them, which failed. Later, police resorted to shelling and dispersed the protesters by detaining over a dozen of them.

The traffic jam on Sharea Faisal in the evening hours caused misery to a large number of commuters on their way home after attending their offices. Even ambulances going to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre were stuck in the snarl-up.

The Sindh PTI leadership maintained that they would continue protesting until their central leadership instructed them otherwise. Addressing the protesters on Sharea Faisal, PTI Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar said the PTI did not believe in politics of violence. “Our protest is peaceful and it’s our constitutional right. Yesterday we held a peaceful protest at over dozen places of the city.”

He said the days of the ‘imported government’ were over. “Our red line has been crossed yesterday. Rana Sana was directly responsible for yesterday's incident. If Rana Sanaullah had been punished in the Model Town incident, such situations would not have happened today,” he stated.

The PTI leader said party workers held peaceful protests at a total of 14 locations in the city on Friday. “We had a peaceful march on Sharea Faisal but as the protesters crossed the Regent Plaza, they were subjected to worst shelling and torture.”

Calling the government a puppet, he said the rulers could not stop the PTI workers from protesting. “We will continue our struggle against the thieves who are busying in eliminating their cases from the National Accountability Bureau.”

Sindh PTI President Ali Haider Zaidi claimed that shells were dropped on the protesters. “We are constantly being targeted by state terrorism as democracy has been ended in this country.” He claimed that female workers of the party had also been detained. He demanded immediate release of all the detained PTI workers, who he said were around 18 to 20.

Zaidi said the government had registered terrorism cases against PTI leaders but they were not afraid of such cases. “We demand that the judiciary take action against those involved in the attack on Imran Khan. Those who were held responsible by Imran Khan should step down from their positions.”

The ‘imported government’ was afraid of the peaceful people, the PTI leader said, adding that their movement could not be stopped by force and violence. He said Khan was fighting for the survival of the country but the government was causing chaos instead of announcing immediate elections. “The only solution to improve the situation is general elections”.

Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in his statement condemned the police action against the PTI’s protesters. “Sindh's slave police are busy in pleasing their masters,” he remarked. He added that the people would hold police and ministers of Sindh accountable in the coming days.

Later, police released around 16 workers of the PTI after brief detention. They included four women as well as MPA Raja Azhar. They were kept at the Artillery Maidan police station. The PTI claimed that Azhar had also sustained injuries due to police shelling. Talking to The News, District South SSP Asad Raza confirmed the release of all the detained PTI supporters.