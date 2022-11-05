CM approves Rs46.3bn for rebuilding 71 roads damaged by floods across province

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved the reconstruction of 71 roads damaged by heavy rains and floods across the province for Rs46.3 billion with the directive that repair works be started as soon as possible.

“The overhauling of the damaged roads, particularly the small ones connecting farms to market, villages to the main roads is important for the easy access of the people for the revival of economy,” said the CM as he presided over a meeting at the CM House on Friday. The meeting was attended by Sindh Works and Services Minister Zia Abbas Shah, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Planning & Development Board Chairman Hassan Naqvi, Principal Secretary to CM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Works and Services Imran Atta and the chief engineer roads.

The CM was told that 71 roads in 23 districts with an overall length of 1473.38 kilometres had been damaged by the heavy rains and floods. They included six roads of 157.7km in Jamshoro, five roads of 149.27km in Dadu, three of 106.6km in Shaheed Benazirabad, nine of 137km in Naushehro Feroz, two of 20.4km in Hyderabad, six of 93.8km in Tando Allahyar, one of 19km in TM Khan, four of 65km in Thatta, two of 55.5km in Sujawal, one of 71km in Badin, two of 80km in Mirpurkhas, one of 20km in Umerkot, three of 46km in Sanghar, one of 35km in Tharparkar, five of 58km in Sukkur, one of 9km in Ghotki, two of 23km in Khairpur, three of 67km in Shikarpur, three of 45.45km in Jacobabad, three of 52.29km in Kashmore-Kandhkot, five of 92.65km in Larkana, and three roads of 67.2km in Kamber-Shahdadkot.

The works and services minister told the meeting that the estimated cost for the road reconstruction work had been worked out at Rs46.32 billion. The CM approved the scheme and directed the planning and development board chairman to finalise the formalities and get the work started as soon as possible. It was also pointed out that the Asian Development Bank had agreed to finance the repair of some major roads of the province for which necessary documentation was being completed.