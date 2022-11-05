New policy

The prime minister recently revealed a big farmers-relief package’. The government has decided to import second-hand tractors (up to five years old) with a 40 per cent rebate on custom duty. This is done because the local industry has refused to reduce the prices of tractors. The PM has also reduced the duty imposed on completely knocked-down (CKD) parts from 35 per cent to 15 per cent. He believes that the existing industry has not achieved 100 per cent deletion in tractor manufacturing. It will not be wrong to say that the biggest tractor manufacturer of Pakistan has achieved around 95 per cent deletion in their 240 and 260 models while around 70 per cent deletion in bigger models. This is a commendable achievement.

The permission to import used tractors is likely to destroy the business of the existing industry, leading to joblessness. Also, there will be a complete waste of foreign exchange on the import of such vehicles. This step will further weaken the economy which is already in bad shape. The government needs to pay attention to these factors before finalizing its plan.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad