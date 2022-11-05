Good cricket

Pakistan’s victory against the star-studded South African team is proof of the former’s cricketing prowess. It is also a welcome change of mood for Pakistani fans who have had not much to cheer for. The piercing defeat against the arch rival, India, and an upset of the century at the hands of a promising Zimbabwe side pushed Pakistan to the brink of elimination. The fact that both of these games could have gone either way rubs salt in the wounds of Pakistani fans.
Although it is tempting to mourn the past, it is an act of tremendous courage to put the past behind one’s self and concentrate on the future. Pakistan still has some matches left. Its focus should be to end the tournament on a high note
Muhammad Ukasha Wadood
Lahore
