Detrimental apps

Several photo- and video-sharing apps have become a major reason for anxiety and depression among people. On these social platforms, almost every one uploads happy moments from their lives. People who struggle financially, or in their relationships, get more depressed when they see that the others are living their lives to the fullest. Social media is fast becoming a cause of concern. Mental health experts should create awareness among people about the dangers of social media. People must be trained to spend some time off these applications.
In 2017, a report published by the Royal Society for Public Health, UK, blamed Instagram as the most detrimental social networking app for young people's mental health. Several universities have also published their research studies that concluded that social media does have negative effects on people’s behaviour.
Saba Shahzadi
Lahore
