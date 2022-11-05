 
Saturday November 05, 2022
Safety concerns

November 05, 2022

This refers to the sad incident that took place in Wazirabad on Thursday (Nov 3). Imran Khan, the former PM of the country, has been injured in a targeted attack. This is a horrible incident, and Pakistan, unfortunately, has a history of such incidents. What will be the future of Pakistan amid this political instability? Such attacks do not carry a good omen for Pakistan. All political leaders should be given security, and attackers should be dealt with strongly.

SH Bakhtawar

Nankana Sahib

