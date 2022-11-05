Safety concerns

This refers to the sad incident that took place in Wazirabad on Thursday (Nov 3). Imran Khan, the former PM of the country, has been injured in a targeted attack. This is a horrible incident, and Pakistan, unfortunately, has a history of such incidents. What will be the future of Pakistan amid this political instability? Such attacks do not carry a good omen for Pakistan. All political leaders should be given security, and attackers should be dealt with strongly.
SH Bakhtawar
Nankana Sahib
