Women’s votes

Women in Pakistan are unable to enjoy many of their fundamental rights; this is even more true for their political rights. The Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) has once again highlighted the disenfranchisement of women in certain constituencies. This is a serious issue and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is well aware of it but somehow is unable to rectify the problem. It is the constitutional right of every adult citizen of this country to be able to cast their votes but despite no legal hitch being there, in some areas women’s turnout for voting is extremely low. One recent example is from the by-elections held on October 16, 2022, when over 70 polling stations across five constituencies witnessed hardly any women casting their votes.

This is not by choice as some patriarchs of those areas would like us to believe. This is sheer suppression of women’s rights and agency that prevents them to come out and exercise their right to vote. It is pertinent to mention that Section 9(1) of the Elections Act 2017 empowers the ECP to declare a poll null and void or conduct a re-poll when the overall turnout of women remains below 10 per cent of the total votes polled in a constituency. Such re-polling may be held at all or some polling stations where such low turnout is witnessed. The law does not only allow a re-poll, it also empowers the ECP to proceed against the persons responsible for or involved in restraining women from voting. In many such cases of low turnout of women no complaint is filed before a court which should be done in accordance with the provision of relevant laws.

Since this is an old and recurring problem, just by initiating a re-poll the turnout will not increase. Other measures such as awareness campaigns may also play a significant role in countering this issue. It must also be highlighted that local authorities such as the district election commissions also need to take up the responsibility of making sure that women do turn out to vote without any intimidation from local elders or patriarchs. Some political parties have also been vowing in unison in some conservative constituencies not to allow women to vote. Barring women from voting is a sign of a larger malice in a society that is essentially misogynist and where women do not receive their due share in even their inherited properties. If 74 polling stations in five constituencies experience a less than 10 per cent turnout of women, it should be a cause of concern for the ECP and political parties alike.