Custody of murder convict sought back

KARACHI: The Islamabad chief commissioner has withdrawn his earlier order to hand over a murder convict, Raja Arshad, from the Adiala Jail to the Sindh Police and asked the Sindh Home Department to return Arshad to the jail.

Raja Arshad, convicted last month by an Islamabad court, had been handed over to the Karachi Police after two cases of alleged fraud and dishonouring of cheques were registered at two police stations in Karachi. Arshad had been shifted from the Adiala Jail to Karachi’s Landhi Jail on the request of the Sindh Home Department, following a production order of a Karachi East court. On October 28, the chief commissioner had directed the Adiala Jail administration to hand over Arshad to the Karachi Police.

The chief commissioner, in his letter addressed to the secretary Sindh Home Department (a copy of which is available with The News) through the section officer (Prison) of the same department, quoting the correspondence of the Sindh Home Department, said the permission granted by his office had been withdrawn, therefore the custody of Arshad be immediately returned to the Adiala Jail.

Barrister Fahad Malik had been murdered on a road of Sector F-10, Islamabad, on August 15, 2016, near the Shalimar Police Station, Islamabad. Sindh Home Secretary Dr Saeed Mangnejo has confirmed the withdrawal letter of the chief commissioner. He told The News that as his office had received the letter, the same was sent to the Sindh inspector general of police for further action. He said as Arshad had been handed over to the Karachi Police on court orders, the matter could be decided by the court concerned, not by the Home Department.

Sources in the Karachi Police informed The News that Arshad had confessed to fraud and following a police report, the judicial magistrate East ordered his judicial remand till November 10.