Rabbani slams ban on trade union in PIA

ISLAMABAD: Senator Raza Rabbani has condemned an extension in ‘The Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1952,’ banning trade union activities in Pakistan International Airlines for six months.

Besides, he also demanded that the act should be withdrawn from PIA and other institutions immediately. PIA has been under virtual martial law for past so many years, with labors’ rights suppressed and a heavy presence of Air Force officials in the management, said Rabbani.

The former chairman Senate questioned the reason for declining in the revenue and suspension of routes to Europe even after banning the unions and added that the cabin crew’s holidays have been reduced in violation of international standards.

“Their hotels were downgraded and flying allowances withheld, while higher management enjoy high pays and perks,” said Rabbani. He demanded from federal and provincial governments to lift ban on trade union activities, which is fundamental right under the Constitution. Rabbani asked the governments to stop playing into the hands of big business and international financial agencies.