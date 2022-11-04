Mayor says KP govt has failed to maintain zoo

PESHAWAR: The Capital Metropolitan Government has said the KP government has failed to take care of the Peshawar Zoo as the animals were not being fed properly.
City Mayor Zubair Ali has said the provincial government could not make arrangements for the animals, visitors and pay salaries to the employees, hence it should hand over the zoo to the metropolitan government.
He said that it was worrying that the lone zoo in the province was facing funds shortage and that the animals were not being fed properly. He feared that a lack of food for animals could result in animal deaths.
The mayor said that the management of the zoo had demanded the release of half of the Rs300 million funds meant for the zoo but the Finance Department had not responded to the request.
He said the government should hand over the zoo to the Tehsil Municipal Administration which would not only take care of the animals but would also provide facilities to the visitors. Zubair Ali said providing facilities to the visitors and ensuring the rights
of the animals at the zoo was the responsibility of the government but it could not achieve the objective. He said that the Capital Metropolitan Government would make the zoo a tourist spot and take care of the animals.
