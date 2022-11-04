Barrister Sultan urges Americans to invest in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD/NEW JERSEY: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while encouraging American investors to invest their capital in Azad Kashmir, has said that the AJK has immense investment potential, especially in the tourism sector.

Talking to a delegation of investors led by Nick Tuma, Sultan said, “Azad Kashmir is one of the most beautiful regions in the world that offers massive investment opportunities to foreign investors in different sectors.“

There is vast potential for investors in the hydro, construction, industry and other sectors”, Barrister Sultan said, adding that the US investors should take advantage of the business-friendly environment and investment opportunities in Azad

Kashmir”. He said the AJK government would provide fool-proof security to investors in Azad Kashmir. “I assure the American investors that they will get ample opportunities in Azad Kashmir, and their government will provide them all-out facilities in this regard”, he said.