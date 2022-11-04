 
Educationist praised

By Our Correspondent
November 04, 2022

Islamabad: Renowned literary and academic figure Professor Dr. Mufti Mehboobullah, head of the Arabic Department at Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9, retired after attaining the age of superannuation. A function was arranged by the college's staff members to acknowledge the retiree's services for the cause of formal education.

