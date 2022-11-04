PBM trains 277,328 women

Islamabad: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has so far provided training to 277,328 women through its 163 Women Empowerment Centres in various trades to make them self-sufficient.
According to an official source, these women have been trained in various skills including cutting, drafting, tailoring, hand embroidery, machine embroidery, hand knitting, fabric painting, block printing, zari work, beautician, computer, khadi work and dresses, etc.
The PBM is serving the disadvantaged segments in various sectors including health, education, child protection, and other social safety programmes. The source revealed that so far 314 surgeries of Cochlear Implant have been done within the budgetary allocations of Rs332.29 million while PBM has spent Rs430 million on 23,157 persons with disabilities during the last four years. On the education side, the PBM has granted a total of 21,249 scholarships worth Rs593 million during the last four years.
LAHORE: Shaukat Khanum Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr Faisal Sultan said PTI chairman Imran Khan received a...
RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League Pakistan leader and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said that...
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday visited the Shaukat Khanum hospital to inquire after...
KARACHI: The Islamabad chief commissioner has withdrawn his earlier order to hand over a murder convict, Raja Arshad,...
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial on Thursday emphasized the need for research to strike...
Journalist Arshad Sharif. —Arshad Sharif/ FacebookNAIROBI : Journalist Arshad Sharif stayed in the penthouse of an...
Comments