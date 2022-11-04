15-day deadline for residents to remove encroachments

Islamabad: The civic agency has given fifteen days to the residents to remove all kinds of encroachments from their residential units to avoid strict action that can also include fines.

According to the details, the relevant wing of the civic agency has completed survey of residential areas and identified the encroachments by the residents for various purposes. The data showed that the residents have occupied the government land for building car sheds, developing car parking areas, constructing fences, growing lawns, and installing security barriers.

The Enforcement Wing of the civic agency is also making preparations to remove these kinds of encroachments after the expiry of the deadline. The survey has also revealed that many people have occupied the land of the green belts to expand their lawns. Some other occupied green spaces to develop car parking areas in front of their homes. The illegal extensions of the houses have also been identified in the survey as the people provide them for rent and earn money. These encroachments have been established on the state land, which caused problems for the public and also badly affected the beauty of the green city. Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju has also admitted on the floor of the National Assembly that encroachments had been increasing in the federal capital, “compromising the beauty” of the planned city and causing traffic jams.