Two more die of dengue

Islamabad: Dengue fever has claimed two more lives from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths so far reported from the federal capital due to the infection to 11 while the infection has already claimed at least three lives from Rawalpindi district.

According to details, one patient who was a resident of Koral, a rural area in the federal capital died of dengue fever while another patient belonging to the urban area in ICT, G-15/1 lost his life due to dengue fever in the last 24 hours. It is important that as many as eight patients belonging to rural areas and three patients from urban areas in ICT have lost their lives due to dengue fever this year so far.

The dengue fever outbreak is still hitting the population hard in this region of the country and the number of patients being tested positive for the infection has once again started registering an upward trend at least for the last three days. In the last 24 hours, another 100 individuals have confirmed positive for dengue fever from ICT and Rawalpindi district taking the total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities to 9,290 on Thursday morning.

According to District Health Office Islamabad, another 58 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from the federal capital in the last 24 hours of which 24 patients have been reported from rural areas and 34 from urban areas. Of a total of 4896 dengue fever patients so far reported from ICT, 2,830 patients were reported from rural areas and 2066 from urban areas.

Meanwhile, another 42 patients have tested positive for dengue fever in the Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 4,394. On Thursday morning, a total of 124 dengue fever patients were undergoing treatment at the three allied hospitals in Rawalpindi including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital of which 90 patients including 66 from Rawalpindi had already tested positive for the infection.