Tevta teachers continue protest

LAHORE: On the second consecutive day, a large number of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) employees continued their sit-in outside the Lahore Press Club on Thursday demanding implementation of disparity reduction allowance.
Carrying placards and banners, Tevta employees from different parts of the province strongly protested and demanded implementation of 25pc and 15pc disparity reduction allowances. They said it was really unfortunate that only Tevta employees were being denied the disparity allowances as employees of other government departments were getting the same.
LAHORE: Shaukat Khanum Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr Faisal Sultan said PTI chairman Imran Khan received a...
RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League Pakistan leader and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said that...
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday visited the Shaukat Khanum hospital to inquire after...
KARACHI: The Islamabad chief commissioner has withdrawn his earlier order to hand over a murder convict, Raja Arshad,...
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial on Thursday emphasized the need for research to strike...
Journalist Arshad Sharif. —Arshad Sharif/ FacebookNAIROBI : Journalist Arshad Sharif stayed in the penthouse of an...
Comments