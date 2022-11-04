DRAP fixes Paracetamol price

LAHORE: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has fixed maximum retail prices (MRP) of Paracetamol items.
In a notification issued on Thursday, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, with the approval of the federal government, fixed MRP of the Paracetamol Tablets (500mg) pack (20x10) at Rs470, with each Tablet costing Rs2.35; Paracetamol + Caffeine Tablets 500mg/65mg pack (10x10) at Rs275 with each Tablet costing Rs2.75, and Paracetamol suspension 120ml (l60mg/5ml) at Rs117.60.
