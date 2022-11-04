Woman set on fire after being raped

LAHORE: A 40-year-old woman was set on fire after being raped by her ex-son-in-law in the Sherakot police area on Thursday. The accused identified as Mehmood raped her mother-in-law “S”, sprinkled petrol on her and set her on fire. The next door neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing the alarm raised by the victim, put out the fire and shifted her to hospital. As per victim, she was a mother of six children and one of her daughters was married to Mehmood, who died a year ago. Mehmood wanted to marry her after the death of her daughter. On her refusal, he raped her and set her on fire.