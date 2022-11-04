Sakkari into last four at WTA Finals

FORTH WORTH, USA: World number five Maria Sakkari advanced to the last four of the WTA Finals for the second straight year on Wednesday as Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur got her campaign back on track with a battling victory.

Greece’s Sakkari secured her place in the semi-finals in Fort Worth, Texas, after cruising past seventh-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-2, 6-4.

Sakkari’s second win of the round-robin stage left her on top of the Nancy Richey Group with one match remaining.

Sakkari will qualify in top spot from the group if she beats Jabeur in her final first-round game.

“It feels great, just giving myself the chance to play my next match a little bit more relaxed, and enjoy another battle,” Sakkari said after her win.

“Obviously I want to win -- I still want to go undefeated. It’s gonna be a very tough match but it’s nice to feel like my hard work is paying off finally,” she added.

Jabeur, who had been beaten by Sabalenka in three sets on Monday, shrugged off that loss with a spirited 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Jessica Pegula of the United States.

Sabalenka will pip Jabeur for a semi-final berth if she beats Pegula in her final group game.