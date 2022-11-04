7 Pak players to feature in 3 events in Dec

KARACHI: Pakistan’s seven squash players are going to participate in three international events in December.

Six of them are participating in the $10,000 HSC International Squash Open that is scheduled in Houston, USA, from November 30 to December 4.

Asim Khan is top seed and Ashab Irfan, Saeed Abdul, and Hamza Khan are 9-16 seeds. Hamza Sharif and Farhan Hashmi are unseeded.

According to the draws, Hamza Khan will face Jamie Ruggiero from the US and Farhan is drawn against Liam Marrison from Canada while Asim has got bye.

Hamza Sharif will play against Argentina’s Jeremias Azaña and Ashab is up against Arhan Chandra from the US while Saeed is to face Adegoke Onaopemipo from Nigeria. Asif Mehmood will participate in the $3000 Harrogate Squash Open that is scheduled in Harrogate, England, from December 8-11.

Asim Khan and Ashab will participate in the $10,000 Wakefield PSA that is scheduled in The Plains, US, from December 13-16.