Pakistan well prepared for Ireland, says Bismah

LAHORE: Pakistan women team captain Bismah Maroof feels fully prepared for the series against the visiting Ireland team while the guest team skipper Laura Delany says they will take advantage of the weaknesses of the home side.

Bismah-led Pakistan will take on Ireland in the first of the three ICC Women’s Championship ODIs at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Friday (today). The teams will play a three-T20I series from November 12 to 16 at the same venue.

Pakistan had rigorous training during a camp after having played a series of practice matches. “The camp went very well and preparations are complete for the series,” Bismah said.

She said that all the players seemed to be in good shape and would be doing their best. “The team is looking good and will try to play well in all the three matches.

“We also had a productive performance in the recently held Asia Cup in which the team did quite well. We have been working in the camp to overcome the mistakes identified in the recent matches,” Bismah said and added that power hitting is a department in which they needed improvement.

She further said that she would miss Diana Baig and Tobi Hasan in the series but the arrival of Fatima in the team would be helpful.

Ireland captain Laura Delany said that they were still trying to get familiar with the conditions here. She said that they had been practising for the last four days. “We are trying to improve in all areas of the game,” she said.