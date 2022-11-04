UK urges all Israeli parties to respect minorities

LONDON: Britain on Thursday urged all politicians in Israel to respect minorities as Benjamin Netanyahu appeared set to return to power with the help of the far right.
“We would call on all Israeli parties to refrain from inflammatory language and demonstrate tolerance and respect for minority groups,” a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told reporters.
Sunak´s new government also shot down a suggestion by previous prime minister Liz Truss that the UK embassy in Israel could be moved from Tel Aviv to al-Quds. “There are no plans to move the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv,” the spokeswoman said, after Truss announced a review during her short-lived tenure.
“We looked at this issue under the previous administration and I can confirm there are no plans to move it.” The review, which could have seen Britain emulate former US president Donald Trump in relocating its embassy, sparked alarm from the Palestinian government and Christian leaders in al-Quds.
