Man’s body travels 900 km undetected in Indian train toilet

NEW DELHI: Police said on Thursday they discovered the dead body of a man that had travelled undetected for 900-km across northern India locked inside a train toilet.
They believe the man boarded the train days before it set off from Bihar state and died inside the lavatory after locking the door. Railway police officer Ram Sahay told AFP they forced the door open on Sunday after passengers complained of the smell. The Saharsa-Amritsar Jan Sewa Express had by then travelled for nearly 24 hours from its starting point. The entire journey takes 35 hours.
