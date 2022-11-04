Russia, Ukraine exchange 107 fighters in prisoner swap

MOSCOW: Russia and Ukraine on Thursday announced they had exchanged 107 servicemen each in the latest prisoner swap. “Today we are returning 107 of our fighters from Ukrainian dungeons,” pro-Moscow leader Denis Pushilin said on Telegram, adding that 65 of those were from eastern Ukraine´s separatist territories.

“We will give back the same amount of prisoners to Ukraine,” Pushilin said. The Russian defence ministry said “the released will be sent to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation.” Ukraine´s presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak confirmed Kyiv received 107 servicemen.