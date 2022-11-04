Netanyahu set for comeback with far-right help

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Veteran hawk Benjamin Netanyahu was headed for a convincing election victory with vote counting nearly complete on Thursday, setting him up to form what may be the most right-wing government in Israeli history.

With more than 95 percent of ballots counted, according to the Central Elections Committee, the results put the former premier´s right-wing bloc solidly ahead in the country´s fifth election in four years.

Netanyahu´s Likud party, its ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies and a surging far-right alliance called Religious Zionism were on track for a clear majority in Israel´s 120-seat parliament, spelling the end of an unprecedented period of political deadlock.

Caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, a bitter Netanyahu rival, has not yet conceded defeat, after telling supporters of his centrist Yesh Atid party that the country needed to wait until all votes were counted.

As the remaining ballots were being tallied, the bloc that supports Netanyahu still held 65 seats. The small left-wing Meretz party was hovering below the 3.25 percent threshold needed to secure a minimum four seats, but appeared likely to fall short.

The 73-year-old Netanyahu was poised to clinch his comeback after 14 months in opposition. He remains on trial over corruption allegations, which he denies, with the case returning to court on Monday.

Netanyahu has already begun talks with coalition partners on the make-up of a new government, Israeli media reported, but there was no immediate confirmation from his Likud party.