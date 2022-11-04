No sign of ‘undeclared nuclear activities’ in Ukraine: IAEA

VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog on Thursday said its inspectors had found no indications of “undeclared nuclear activities” at three locations in Ukraine during visits requested by Kyiv to address “dirty bomb” allegations made by Russia.

“Our technical and scientific evaluation of the results we have so far did not show any sign of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at these three locations,” said Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“We will report on the results of the environmental sampling as soon as possible,” Grossi added, referring to samples collected by IAEA inspectors. The inspections at the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv, the Eastern Mining and Processing Plant in Zhovti Kody and the Production Association Pivdennyi Machine-Building Plant in Dnipro followed a written request from Ukraine.

“Over the past few days, the inspectors were able to carry out all activities that the IAEA had planned to conduct and were given unfettered access to the locations,” the UN agency´s statement said.

Russia accused Ukraine of preparing to use dirty bombs against Russian troops while Kyiv suspects Moscow might itself use a dirty bomb in a “false flag” attack, possibly to justify use of conventional nuclear weapons as ground troops run into setbacks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously called for the IAEA to inspect Ukraine´s nuclear sites “as fast as possible”. Vladimir Putin and other senior figures in Russia alleged — without providing evidence — that Ukraine was manufacturing an explosive device which can scatter radioactive material across a large area.

Western countries have called Moscow’s claims “transparently false”, while Ukrainian officials say Russia is seeking justification for escalating hostilities. Meanwhile, ten million metric tonnes of grains and foodstuffs have left Ukraine in the past three months, the UN chief said on Thursday, calling for the renewal of a deal vital to “reducing the risk of hunger” worldwide.

The landmark announcement comes just days after the so-called Black Sea grain deal, which was put in place over the summer to ease the global food crisis caused by Russia´s war in Ukraine, was called into question by Moscow´s complaints over sanctions.

“The Black Sea Grain Initiative is making a difference,” United Nation chief Antonio Guterres told journalists. “As of today, ten million metric tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs have been shipped through the Black Sea corridor. It has taken just three months to reach this milestone.”

He noted that Russia´s brief withdrawal from the deal earlier this week, which led to a further increase in global food prices, had shown the “importance” of the accord in stemming the global food crisis and “reducing the risks of hunger, poverty, and instability.”

“The initiative is working. It is our collective responsibility to keep it working smoothly,” said Guterres. He called for concentrated efforts toward the “renewal and full implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.”

The 120-day grain deal was signed between Moscow, Kyiv, the UN, and Turkey on July 22 in an effort to combat the global food crisis sparked by the war, which had stalled all agricultural exports from one of the world´s breadbaskets.

Even before Russia´s move to pull out of the deal on Saturday, from which it backtracked on Wednesday, uncertainty over the extension of the initiative had led to price increases of certain products.

Guterres also urged the parties to focus on “removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer.” Russia has slammed its inability to export its own grain and fertilizer as part of a second agreement, due to Western sanctions. “The world needs concerted efforts to urgently address the global fertilizer market crunch and make full use of Russian export capacity,” said Guterres.