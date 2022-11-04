2 motorcyclists die in road mishap

PESHAWAR: At least two motorcyclists were killed when they were hit by a speeding passenger bus in the Bhawata area of Safi tehsil in Mohmand district on Thursday.
Local police said, two people whose identity could not be ascertained were killed on the spot when their two-wheeler was hit by a passenger bus in Safi, Bhawata.
