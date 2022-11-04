Dr Hussain elected paediatrics association president

PESHAWAR: Prof Dr Mohammad Hussain took oath as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter president of Pakistan Paediatrics Association) for the next two years here on Thursday.

Known paediatrician and former principal of the Khyber Medical College, Prof Ashfaq Ahmad, administered the oath to him.

Senior paediatricians Prof Abdul Hameed, Prof Liaqat Ali and others were present at the occasion. Prof Ashfaq Ahmad welcomed the new president and lauded his enthusiasm for child healthcare and training the younger paediatricians.

He stressed the need for the promotion of vaccination against various illnesses among children.

Dr Mohammad Hussain pledged to leave no stone unturned for improving child healthcare and serving the community. Dr Mohammad Hussain is a senior consultant paediatrician at the largest tertiary care hospital in the provincial metropolis, Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

He is the elected member of the academic council at the LRH and focal person for the Infectious Disease Group apart from being an elected member of the faculty of Paediatrics College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan.