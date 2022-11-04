Medics asked to display licences

MARDAN: District administration on Thursday gave a one-week deadline to all medical practitioners to display their licences and certificates at their clinics, medical stores and laboratories.
A notification issued by Assistant Commissioner Ayesha Tahir on Thursday stated that according to the directives of the deputy commissioner, all the medical practitioners and technicians must display their licences, certificates of Health Care Commission (HCC), and other such credential documents at their clinics, medical stores and laboratories within a week.
The officials of district administration along with officers of Drug and Health Care Commission will examine and visit the clinics, medical stores and laboratories in the district and stern action will be initiated against the violators.
