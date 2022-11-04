Biennial PIMA scientific convention held

Islamabad : Riphah International University- RIU is producing medical experts and resources to equip the young generation in the scientific field and for this, Riphah is working on Lifestyle Medicine and Patient Safety to improve medical standards, said Chancellor Riphah International University, Hassan Muhammad Khan.

The inauguration ceremony of the 26th Biennial PIMA/FIMA Scientific Convention 2022 was held at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad and Chancellor Riphah International University, Hassan Muhammad Khan, and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmed attended PIMA/ FIMA convention’s inauguration ceremony as guest of honour, says a press release.

PIMA/FIMA Scientific Convention 2022 contains plenary sessions of global interests that focus on medical research and innovations along with providing workshops and courses.

In this inauguration ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of Riphah International University, Prof Dr. Anis Ahmed shared his views and perspective on the main theme of the event. He said that education, research, innovation, practice, and tech skills are the common core factors that can help the Pakistani generation to cope with the ever-growing market demands.

Chancellor Riphah International University Hassan Muhammad Khan shared the mission and objective of IIMC and Riphah with the national and International audience. He said that the institutions are working for the betterment of Pakistani youth which is an effort to change the educational horizons of the country.