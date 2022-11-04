PBM trains 277,328 women

Islamabad : Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has so far provided training to 277,328 women through its 163 Women Empowerment Centres in various trades to make them self-sufficient.
According to an official source, these women have been trained in various skills including cutting, drafting, tailoring, hand embroidery, machine embroidery, hand knitting, fabric painting, block printing, zari work, beautician, computer, khadi work and dresses, etc.
The PBM is serving the disadvantaged segments in various sectors including health, education, child protection, and other social safety programmes. The source revealed that so far 314 surgeries of Cochlear Implant have been done within the budgetary allocations of Rs332.29 million while PBM has spent Rs430 million on 23,157 persons with disabilities during the last four years. On the education side, the PBM has granted a total of 21,249 scholarships worth Rs593 million during the last four years.
