US provides funding to female entrepreneurs

Islamabad : More than 30 participants from the second Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) programme, sponsored by the United States, competed for seed funding for their business start-ups on October 28.

A panel of judges, comprised of Pakistani and American businesswomen, selected the top four proposals after reviewing participants’ business plans and hearing their pitches. Winners of the seed-funding competition are: First place: Amna Afridi, eco-friendly bamboo toothbrushes, Second: Nayab Gohar, knitwear and crochet social enterprise, Third: Khush Bakhat Hussain, nutritional supplement business. Fourth: Asia Umar Khan, healthy prepared foods for school lunches.

The four winners will receive $5,500, $4,500, $3,500, and $2,500 respectively to launch or grow their businesses in Pakistan. With mentoring and guidance from established Pakistani entrepreneurs, 80 female entrepreneurs graduated from the AWE programme on September 10.