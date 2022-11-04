Educationist praised

Islamabad: Renowned literary and academic figure Professor Dr. Mufti Mehboobullah, head of the Arabic Department at Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9, retired after attaining the age of superannuation.

A function was arranged by the college's staff members to acknowledge the retiree's services for the cause of formal education.

Principal Professor Javaid Iqbal Mughal, faculty members, and teachers from other colleges were in attendance.

The teachers acknowledged the services of Professor Dr Mufti Mehboobullah by expressing good wishes for the future and paid tribute to his services in wonderful words.