Educationist praised

Islamabad: Renowned literary and academic figure Professor Dr. Mufti Mehboobullah, head of the Arabic Department at Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9, retired after attaining the age of superannuation.
A function was arranged by the college's staff members to acknowledge the retiree's services for the cause of formal education.
Principal Professor Javaid Iqbal Mughal, faculty members, and teachers from other colleges were in attendance.
The teachers acknowledged the services of Professor Dr Mufti Mehboobullah by expressing good wishes for the future and paid tribute to his services in wonderful words.
Islamabad : The Millennium Education Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Islamabad Chamber of...
Islamabad : Comsats University, Islamabad , held its Fall 2021 convocation at Convention Centre, on Thursday and...
Islamabad : Riphah International University- RIU is producing medical experts and resources to equip the young...
Islamabad : Speakers demanded the implementation of ‘Protection of Journalists and Media Workers Act 2021’ at a...
Islamabad : The private sector has an important role to play to address people's misconceptions about the use of...
Islamabad : The pace of different development projects, being executed under the Federal Government Employees Housing...
Comments