Incubation centre inaugurated at PMAS-AAUR

Rawalpindi: To facilitate fresh graduates and entrepreneurs with brilliant business ideas, Qamar-uz-Zaman Incubation centre was established in Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday.

This centre has the capacity to support ten groups of entrepreneurs with exciting business ideas and they will be trained to establish new businesses. At this moment, the representatives of the Punjab IT Board were also present who are the collaborators of PMAS-AAUR running this incubation centre. In this centre, incubators working on different business ideas are not only provided financial support, but they also benefit from the supervision and guidance of different experts from industry and academia in their respective working area.

This centre was inaugurated PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman, while addressing on the occasion, he appreciated the efforts of faculty members of Institutes of Management Sciences particularly Director, Prof. Dr. Yaser Hafeez and Assistant Director Dr. Muhammad Irfan their tiring efforts in the establishment of this centre.