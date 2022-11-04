2,572 graduates get degrees

LAHORE:Around 2,572 graduates were awarded degrees in various disciplines at the 23rd convocation of the University of Management and Technology (UMT).

According to a press release, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was the guest of honour on the occasion while Dr Gohar Ejaz, Patron-in-Chief All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) was the keynote speaker.

The university Rector Dr Asif Raza while mentioning various milestones that UMT had achieved, appreciated the commitment and dedication of the faculty and staff in supporting UMT to become the number 1 private sector university in the country and among the top 600 universities in the world.

Sadiq Sanjrani congratulating the graduates said that the seed of UMT was sown by Dr Hasan Murad (Shaheed) and he was happy to see it growing and prospering. These graduating participants are a testimony of how UMT is committed to its mission of transforming learners into leaders, he added. He advised the graduates to be good human beings, only then they would be able to serve the nation and the country and also make a name in the world.

Dr Gohar Ejaz congratulated the graduates and said they were the future of the country and it was their responsibility to provide innovative solutions to the challenges the country was facing today.