Tevta teachers continue protest

LAHORE:On the second consecutive day, a large number of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) employees continued their sit-in outside the Lahore Press Club on Thursday demanding implementation of disparity reduction allowance.
Carrying placards and banners, Tevta employees from different parts of the province strongly protested and demanded implementation of 25pc and 15pc disparity reduction allowances. They said it was really unfortunate that only Tevta employees were being denied the disparity allowances as employees of other government departments were getting the same.
