DRAP fixes Paracetamol price

LAHORE:The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has fixed maximum retail prices (MRP) of Paracetamol items.
In a notification issued on Thursday, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, with the approval of the federal government, fixed MRP of the Paracetamol Tablets (500mg) pack (20x10) at Rs470, with each Tablet costing Rs2.35; Paracetamol + Caffeine Tablets 500mg/65mg pack (10x10) at Rs275 with each Tablet costing Rs2.75, and Paracetamol suspension 120ml (l60mg/5ml) at Rs117.60.
LAHORE:A private school organised a three-day mega art event at Alhamra Arts Council here which aimed to highlight and...
LAHORE:Around 2,572 graduates were awarded degrees in various disciplines at the 23rd convocation of the University of...
LAHORE:Alkhidmat Foundation has launched an ‘Alkhidmat Farmer Rehabilitation Project’ for supporting thousands of...
LAHORE:On the second consecutive day, a large number of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority ...
LAHORE:Lahore Literary Festival will be held from February 24 to 26, 2023. Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed revealed this...
LAHORE:A meeting held under the chairmanship of Secretary Health Punjab Muhammad Usman, reviewed the treatment...
Comments