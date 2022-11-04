Sehat Sahulat Card: Treatment facilities in hospitals reviewed

LAHORE:A meeting held under the chairmanship of Secretary Health Punjab Muhammad Usman, reviewed the treatment facilities in government teaching hospitals through Sehat Sahulat Card.

Additional Secretary Finance Shahida Farrukh, Additional Secretary Development Agha Nabil, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr Ali Razaq, COO Shamshad Ali Khan, Punjab Institute of Cardiology CEO Professor Bilal Mohiuddin, Children’s Hospital MD Professor Muhammad Saleem, Jinnah Hospital MS Dr Amjad, Ganga Ram Hospital MS Dr Athar, Mayo Hospital MS Dr Munir Ahmed, General Hospital MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Services Hospital MS Dr Bashir and Lady Willingdon Hospital MS Dr Sabahat attended through a video link.

Additional Secretary Finance Shahida Farrukh and CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr Ali Razaq gave a briefing during the meeting. Health secretary said that providing better health facilities to patients in the government teaching hospitals of Punjab under the Sehat Sahulat Card is one of the first priorities. The Sehat Sahulat Programme in Punjab is a very wonderful project to provide better health facilities to the common man. He said, “We are trying to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab. So far, more than 2.5 million people in Punjab have received free treatment facilities through Sehat Sahulat Card. Instructions have been issued to the Health Initiative Management Company and the administration of all government teaching hospitals across the province has also been instructed to call a meeting every week regarding the Sehat Sahulat Card. A meeting will be called every fortnight of all government teaching hospitals.