Woman set on fire after being raped

LAHORE:A 40-year-old woman was set on fire after being raped by her ex-son-in-law in the Sherakot police area on Thursday.

The accused identified as Mehmood raped her mother-in-law “S”, sprinkled petrol on her and set her on fire. The next door neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing the alarm raised by the victim, put out the fire and shifted her to hospital.

As per victim, she was a mother of six children and one of her daughters was married to Mehmood, who died a year ago. Mehmood wanted to marry her after the death of her daughter. On her refusal, he raped her and set her on fire. Police registered a case against the accused.

Youth killed by rivals: A 26-year-old youth was killed by his opponents in the Ghaziabad police area on Thursday. Ikram, a resident of Ghaziabad, was on his way along with his three sons Arsalan, Awais and Ehtisham when the opponents Yasir Gujjar, Haseeb Gujjar, Adeeb alias Puppa Gujjar, and Shani along with their accomplices intercepted them and opened fire, as a result of which, Ehtisham got fatal wounds. He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition where he died. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

Abduction, murder accused arrested: Badami Bagh Investigation police arrested a man for kidnapping and killing a child. The accused Zeeshan had kidnapped a five-year-old Ayan from outside of his house a few days ago. Later, he slit his throat and threw his body near the railway lines. The accused wanted to marry the victim's aunt. He killed the child a day before to stop the marriage of the victim's aunt. After the murder, the accused kept searching for the child along with the child's heirs. The accused was arrested in the light of various evidences, including CCTV cameras.