Environmental emergency imposed in Punjab

LAHORE:On the direction of the chief minister, an environmental emergency has been imposed across the province to prevent from the hazards of smog.

Presiding over a meeting to prevent from smog, the CM disclosed that the penalties were being enhanced for the institutions that cause environmental pollution and for the farmers as well who burn crops. The farmers will be provided with modern harvester namely “Hepper Seed” to dispose of crop residues. The chief minister said that electric buses would be run in big cities with the support of the World Bank. Loans worth Rs1 billion will be given to industries at low-interest rates to adopt “clear technology”. The CM directed that all brick kilns would be transferred to zigzag technology. He directed that the environment, agriculture, industries and transport departments should conduct an anti-smog campaign continuously for three months. The CM directed that all the Deputy Commissioners should take vigorous action to eradicate the practice of crop burning, adding that regular monitoring should be continued and the implementation of the penalty of Rs2 lakh for burning crops should be ensured.