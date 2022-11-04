Police obtain remand of two more suspects in Machhar Colony lynching case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday remanded two more suspects in police custody in a case pertaining to the lynching of two telecom workers on suspicion of being kidnappers in Machhar Colony last week.

The investigating officer, Inspector Nisar Soomro, produced Rehmatullah and Ameen before the administrative judge of the ATCs to seek their physical remand in police custody for interrogation.

He stated that the suspects were identified with the help of videos of the gruesome lynching. He added that during the initial interrogation they had disclosed their involvement in the offence.

He said the suspects were required to be further interrogated to arrest their other accomplices, complete the investigation and other legal formalities. He requested 14-day physical remand of the suspects for the purpose. However, the judge granted their physical remand till November 7 and directed the IO to produce them on the next date along with an investigation report.

Eighteen suspects – Muhammad Farooq, Rabiul Islam, Faisal, Abdul Ghafoor, Jan Alam, Imran, Bilal, Manan, Noorul Haq, Noorul Islam, Ahmed Raza, Shafiq, Hussain, Ali Hussain, Zubair and Sharif alias Sharifoo – have so far been arrested. Four of them – Farooq, Rabiul Islam, Faisan and Ghafoor – have been identified by two eyewitnesses as being involved in killing the victims by hitting them with stones and bricks along with a mob of 200-250 residents.

An FIR was lodged under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred rupees or (in case of agricultural produce) ten rupees) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with the Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 at the Docks police station against 11 known and around 200-250 unknown persons on a complaint of Mohammad Yaqub, uncle of victim Ishaq.