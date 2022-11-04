IGP orders purchase of equipment to upgrade CTD

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon and chaired a meeting at his office with officials of the Counter Terrorism Department on Thursday and ordered upgradation of the department by purchasing necessary equipment.

Officials said that reviewing the recommendations for making progress in the CTD upgradation, the inspector general of police directed that the process of purchasing modern equipment, computer software and vehicles should be completed as soon as possible so that all actions and operations against terrorism and other serious crimes could be carried out successfully.

Giving instructions to the officials, the IGP said criminal elements and groups should not only be brought under the grip of the law by the use of modern technology and equipment, but their networks should also be eliminated by using professional skills.

Under the recommendations of Sindh Police for the establishment of a CTD complex at the level of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad Police ranges and after formal approval of the government, he issued appropriate orders to the additional IG of the CTD Sindh for the establishment of the proposed complex.

In the meeting, the CTD’s monthly performance report stated that the task given by the IGP included solving high-profile cases, including a terrorist attack on a Chinese dentist clinic in Saddar, the double murder during a robbery, a constable’s martyrdom and the murder of builder Kashif.

Due to skills and modern techniques, the logical conclusion would be reached within the stipulated time, the meeting was told. The meeting was further informed that during an encounter with terrorists in Taiser Town, a CTD officer was injured and two terrorists were killed, and Karachi was saved from a major disaster.