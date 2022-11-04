Woman shoots another woman over ‘affair with husband’

A 30-year-old woman was shot and wounded by another woman on Thursday afternoon over alleged illicit relations with her husband in the Peerabad area. Sameena, wife of Ashraf, 30 was shot and wounded at a house situated in Qasba Colony No-2 ½.
SHO Mukhtiar Panhwar of the Peerabad police station said that responding to information, police visited the house, where they found a woman lying critically injured. The police immediately moved the woman to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and also overpowered the fleeing shooter, also named Samina, with the weapon.
Samina, wife of Najaf Khan, residents of Banaras, told police investigators that the victim had been her neighbour in Banaras a few months ago, but due to some property issues they had left the area and settled in Qasba Colony.
She added that after some time it came to her knowledge that Sameena had illicit relations with her husband, and on Thursday she took the pistol of her husband to the house of Sameena Ashraf, where after an exchange of some heated arguments she shot and injured her.
SHO Panhwar said they had recovered a 9mm pistol from the possession of the suspect. He said the injured woman was in a stable condition and she had suffered a bullet wound to her chest.
