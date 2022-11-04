Napa to host two-day Tehzeeb music festival this weekend

The Tehzeeb Foundation of Pakistan, in collaboration with the National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa), will hold a two-day music festival at the academy’s Zia Mohyeddin Auditorium from November 5.

This was announced by Napa Chief Executive Officer Junaid Zuberi and Tehzeeb Festival Director Sharif Awan during a press conference at the academy on Thursday evening. “The 13th edition of the Tehzeeb Festival will be held at Napa this weekend, November 5 and 6,” Zuberi said, adding that this is the first time the academy is collaborating with the Tehzeeb Foundation to hold the event.

Awan, correcting Zuberi, said: “This is the third time the festival is being held at the academy. The first was held in 2009, followed by another last year.” He added: “Karachi is a weird city, where the situation has remained worse but, nevertheless, the activities that one can feel proud of have taken place. No event remains unsuccessful here, be it a festival or an art exhibition.” He also said that classical music has a limited audience. The past two and a half years of the Covid-19 pandemic brought great changes to lifestyles the world over, and opened new avenues for artists who now have wider audiences by way of social media platforms.

“Despite the restrictions brought on by the pandemic, our artists didn’t stop working, our writers didn’t stop writing and poets didn’t stop composing poetry,” he pointed out. “A great deal of good literature and music has been produced,” Awan said, adding that our artists have kept classical music alive for thousands of years without any support of government or rulers.

He said the two-day event will feature live performances as well as recorded ones by prominent local and foreign artists, including Afghanistan’s Rubab player Saphwat Simab, Germany’s sitar artist Ashraf Sharif Khan and India’s Dhrupad Gayeki artist Pandit Nirmalya Dey.

He also said Tehreema Mitha will be arriving here from the US for a classical dance performance. He added that recordings will also be screened at the event and then posted online, and that new artists have been added to the list of performers to promote talented youth.

Zuberi said Napa’s fundamental aim is to provide education and training in the performing arts, including music and theatre, with a special focus on promoting traditional, classical music and drama. It has been the academy’s main objective from day one to promote our folk music and the upcoming festival conforms to Napa’s objectives, he added.