CTD foils SRA militant’s murder attempt on another Chinese dentist

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh Police on Thursday claimed foiling a murder attempt on a doctor of a Chinese dental clinic in Hyderabad and arrested a member of a banned nationalist party of Sindh.

The arrested suspect is a member of the same group that was involved in an attack on a Chinese dental facility in Karachi’s Saddar area. According to the CTD spokesperson, Afzal aka Aafi is a militant of the banned Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) and was taken into custody in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

During the initial interrogation, Afzal said he was in contact with Germany-based proscribed organisation chief Zulfiqar Khaskheli. The spokesperson said Khaskheli was giving financial assistance to Afzal and provided him with a motorbike and weapons.

It has also been revealed that the suspect devised a plan to assassinate a foreign doctor in Hyderabad and was also an accomplice of the suspects who had attacked the Chinese dental clinic in Karachi.

A Chinese-origin Pakistani national was killed, while a Chinese-origin Pakistani couple was wounded during the attack at the Saddar dental clinic. The two attackers were later arrested by the CTD.

Mob kills fleeing robber

A mob killed a robber and wounded another while the latter were trying to flee after injuring two citizens for resisting a mugging bid on the Super Highway. The incidenttook place late on Wednesday night near Malik Agha Hotel within the limits of the Site Super Highway police station, where three robbers were trying to escape after injuring two citizens for putting resistance to their mugging attempt.

A crowd of people gathered on the spot, managed to catch two of the robbers and beat them up, killing one of them and wounding another. Following the incident, police reached the scene and arrested the injured suspect.

According to the police, the robbers shot and injured two citizens during a robbery. The citizens were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where they were identified as 35-year-old Rizwan and 17-year-old Saifur Rahman.

The arrested robber was identified as Saleem Soomro, while citizens captured his accomplices and subjected them to torture.Police claimed seizing two pistols, bullets and a motorcycle from the possession of the robbers. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.