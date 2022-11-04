Sindh govt announces Rs2.5m for slain KWSB employee’s family

Sindh Minister for Local Government and Chairman Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has announced that Rs2.5 million will be given to the beavered family of KWSB employee Furqan Akhtar, who was shot dead in Manghopir.
The initial investigation showed that the 42-year-old was targeted while he was on his way back from a KWSB reservoir located around a hill. The police said he was shot once in his head, which became the cause of his death.
In a joint video statement with CEO KWSB Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed and COO KWSB Engineer Asadullah Khan, Shah said the family members of Akhtar would be given permanent government jobs, and assured the heirs of full support from the Sindh government. He said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had ordered Sindh’s IGP and the Karachi police chief to arrest the killers of Akhtar immediately.
Karachi Biennale 2022The third Karachi Biennale featuring 26 projects and 45 artists from 13 countries is being held...
The Sindh government has proposed to take steps to further develop and beautify Sharea Faisal, Karachi’s most...
An anti-terrorism court on Thursday remanded two more suspects in police custody in a case pertaining to the lynching...
Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon and chaired a meeting at his office with officials of the Counter Terrorism...
A 30-year-old woman was shot and wounded by another woman on Thursday afternoon over alleged illicit relations with...
The Tehzeeb Foundation of Pakistan, in collaboration with the National Academy of Performing Arts , will hold a...
Comments