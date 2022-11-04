Sindh govt announces Rs2.5m for slain KWSB employee’s family

Sindh Minister for Local Government and Chairman Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has announced that Rs2.5 million will be given to the beavered family of KWSB employee Furqan Akhtar, who was shot dead in Manghopir.

The initial investigation showed that the 42-year-old was targeted while he was on his way back from a KWSB reservoir located around a hill. The police said he was shot once in his head, which became the cause of his death.

In a joint video statement with CEO KWSB Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed and COO KWSB Engineer Asadullah Khan, Shah said the family members of Akhtar would be given permanent government jobs, and assured the heirs of full support from the Sindh government. He said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had ordered Sindh’s IGP and the Karachi police chief to arrest the killers of Akhtar immediately.