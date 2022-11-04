KMC inaugurates Rescue 1122 Academy to deal with emergencies

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) inaugurated “Pakistan’s first Rescue 1122 Academy” at Gulshan-e-Maymar on Thursday. The 1122 unit has been attached with the KMC’s fire brigade department as well.

Karachi Administrator and Sindh Government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab said at the inauguration ceremony that he would try to perform his duties with responsibility “I am not working at the behest of governor Sindh,” he said, adding that his Pakistan Peoples Party had given him responsibility as KMC administrator, and the people of the city had to decide who their mayor or administrator should be.

He said Pakistan’s first Rescue 1122 Academy had been established in Karachi, and the promise of starting such institutions in the style of 1122 had been fulfilled. In the opening ceremony, Haji Rasool Bakhsh Chandio, adviser on the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to the chief minister, officers and others were also present on the occasion.

Wahab said that they had always been of the opinion that cooperation with institutions improved and accelerated government work. “Without the help of the Sindh government, this work would not have been possible. This is the message that when institutions work together, things get better,” he added.

He said that in the past, if there was an incident inKarachi, a search and rescue facility was not available, but “this is not the case now”. He said the 1122 unit had also been attached to the fire brigade to make it more effective. “Citizens can now get the facility of rescue and fire brigade at one place, which will help them in any emergency situation,” he said. He said the headquarters of 1122 near Baitul Mukarram had been almost completed and other related works would also be completed soon.

The administrator said that there was never an issue of authority in Karachi. “The promises made by the government have been fulfilled today. Orange Line is operational while other buses are also being brought to the city. All possible measures will continue for the improvement of the city,” he said. He said many development works were also underway under the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who had been among the flood and rain victims, whereas Imran Khan did not come despite making an announcement.