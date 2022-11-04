Sindh govt spent Rs137.3bn in five years on Karachi’s development: CM

During the past 12 years the Sindh government has faced multiple challenges, such as the worst law and order situation, the floods of 2010 and 2011, and Covid-19, and now the floods of 2022, but despite that the government has contributed a lot in the provincial as well as national development.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this while addressing a 75-member delegation of the National Defence University’s Security Workshop-24 led by Brigadier Tariq Niaz at the CM House on Thursday.

Shah said that when the Pakistan Peoples Party had come into power in 2008, the province had been facing the worst law and order situation. He said that this was the first and foremost challenge for the provincial government, adding that Karachi had been ranked the sixth dangerous city in the world on the international crime index in 2014, but now it held the 128th position.

“When law and order becomes a problem, business and all the other activities, such as economic, developmental, educational and cultural, come to a standstill,” the CM said, adding that law and order was restored, followed by the reconstruction of the city’s infrastructure.

He said the Afghan war was also responsible for terrorism, so the National Action Plan was launched, under which a targeted operation was initiated that produced the best results. He also said Sindh is a pluralistic society where people of different religions have been living together for centuries. “Our people believe in co-existence. Therefore, not a single suicide bomber has belonged to Sindh. All were imported.”

Uplift projects

The chief executive said that investments in Karachi have remained high on the agenda for undertaking development activities for infrastructure and services. He added that Rs137.3 billion were utilised in the past five years for development projects mainly for internal roads, water supply, sewerage, solid waste management, storm water drains, and transport and mass transit.

He said that 150km of roads were constructed through 73 major projects, along with storm water drains, and 14 flyovers, underpasses and bridges on major roads. He added that four bus rapid transit projects, 31 major schemes for water supply and sewerage systems, and 28 major projects for health and education infrastructure are under way.

Shah said that coal-fired power generation in Thar is a great achievement of the provincial government. He said that when coal mining and power plant projects started, the transportation of machinery to Thar was a big challenge, so the government constructed the Sujawal bridge on Indus River.

“A wide road network was established in Thar up to the coalfield, then an airport was constructed there so that the investors and their staff members could travel easily,” the CM said, adding that today Thar is contributing around 1,000 MW to the national grid. He said the Nooriabad power project, in which his government has shares, is providing 100 MW of uninterrupted electricity to Karachi. “We have also constructed Sir Aga Khan Jhirk Mulla Katiyar Bridge on Indus River.”

A third one that is under construction will connect Kandhkot with Ghotki to facilitate the smooth flow of vehicular traffic between Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab, he added.

Uplift strategy

Talking about his development strategy, Shah said he has been working on providing infrastructure to educational institutions for quality education and increased enrolment, improving and upgrading health facilities, managing available health institutions, increasing agricultural productivity and value chain, and conservation of water for agriculture, industrial and municipal consumption. His other goals include providing potablewater and safe disposal of sewage, improving road connectivity between major cities and towns of the province, infrastructure development for mass transit and Safe City, providing nutrition support, community infrastructure funds, income generating micro assets and low-cost housing for reducing poverty.

Impact of floods

Talking about the post-disaster needs assessment and the economic impact of this year’s floods, the CM said that the extensive damage in theagriculture, industry and service sectors is estimated to be the equivalent of 4.8 per cent of the GDP 2022.

He added that significant losses in the GDP as a direct impact of the floods are projected to be around 2.2 per cent this year, with agriculture accounting for the largest decline at 0.9 per cent.

He said that the unprecedented recovery and reconstruction needs are projected to be 1.6 times the budgeted national development expenditure for 2023. He added that it would widen the effect on primary and overall fiscal deficits, and raise the prices of food and essential items.

According to him, the higher poverty rates, with the national poverty rate estimated to increase by 3.7 to 4.0 percentage points, will be pushing 8.4 and 9.1 million people into poverty.

Shah said poverty in Sindh would increase by 8.9 to 9.7 percentage points. “Multidimensional poverty in Sindh is expected to increase by 10.2 percentage points.” He said that among provinces, the housing stock in Sindh has been affected the worst, accounting for 83 per cent of the total housing damages. Around 4,410 million acres of agricultural land has been damaged, and 0.8 million livestock are estimated to have perished, he added.

He also said Sindh is the most-affected province, contributing 72 per cent of the total value of the damage and losses registered in the sector, adding that Sindh sustained the highest damage in the forest sector, amounting to Rs1.8 billion, representing 77 per cent of the total forest damages.

Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, Local Government Minister Nasir Shah, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, Planning & Development Chairman Hassan Naqvi, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnijo, Principal Secretary to CM Fayaz Jatoi and other secretaries concerned were also present on the occasion.