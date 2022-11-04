 
Friday November 04, 2022
Energy woes

November 04, 2022

Gas shortage is a common problem in Pakistan. Now that winter is approaching, the gas pressure is very low in the morning in many homes. This disrupts people’s daily schedules and causes a lot of unnecessary stress.

Although Pakistan has ample natural gas resources, we have not invested in the facilities needed to utilize this bounty. I urge the government to facilitate investment in our natural gas infrastructure.

Daniyal Khan Jatoi

Larkana

