Energy woes

Gas shortage is a common problem in Pakistan. Now that winter is approaching, the gas pressure is very low in the morning in many homes. This disrupts people’s daily schedules and causes a lot of unnecessary stress.
Although Pakistan has ample natural gas resources, we have not invested in the facilities needed to utilize this bounty. I urge the government to facilitate investment in our natural gas infrastructure.
Daniyal Khan Jatoi
Larkana
