Winter hardships

This refers to the letter ‘People in need’ (November 2, 2022) by Maria Khushk. The letter is correct in arguing that winter is coming and it brings challenges for the poor and homeless.

The people who have been affected by flash floods cannot afford basic necessities to bear the difficult circumstances that winter brings. We have to donate food, clothes and other essential supplies for the flood victims and others in need.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah