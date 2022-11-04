Winter hardships

This refers to the letter ‘People in need’ (November 2, 2022) by Maria Khushk. The letter is correct in arguing that winter is coming and it brings challenges for the poor and homeless.
The people who have been affected by flash floods cannot afford basic necessities to bear the difficult circumstances that winter brings. We have to donate food, clothes and other essential supplies for the flood victims and others in need.
Abdul Sattar
Kolwah
Pakistan, unfortunately, is lagging behind in almost every field nowadays. According to the Gallup Business Confidence...
Gas shortage is a common problem in Pakistan. Now that winter is approaching, the gas pressure is very low in the...
These days there are many housing schemes offering the ultimate living experience in their yet-to-be-built housing...
Climate change has had a drastic impact on the entire world, creating huge challenges for the economies, public...
I-9 Islamabad is an industrial area where many mills and pharmaceutical companies are located, which leads to a steady...
I would like to draw the attention of the Sindh government and the transport authorities in Sindh to the issue of...
Comments